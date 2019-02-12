Protesters back on Hong Kong's streets in tens of thousands as radicals trash shops

Tens of thousands of Hongkongers returned to the streets on Sunday a week after the pro-democracy camp's landslide election victory, but their procession rapidly descended into stand-offs with police and, by nightfall, mobs once again trashed shops with mainland China links.

After nearly two weeks of relative calm, chaos returned to the Kowloon side of the city by evening, as a group of protesters hurled bricks and police fired tear gas, while radicals set about smashing restaurants and shops in Whampoa and vandalised the exits of the railway station there.

They unleashed their acts of destruction after a peaceful march that began in the tourist district of Tsim Sha Tsui with crowds, many of whom were in their trademark all-black gear but also including families with children in tow, streaming in to the waterfront promenade.

An officer aims pepper spray at a group appearing to comprise only journalists, on another day in Hong Kong when officers repeatedly relied on riot control agents when faced with protests. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

An hour after they started marching, police said a group of protesters set off smoke bombs that in turn prompted the force to fire tear gas into the densely packed columns of people marching and spilling into the roads.

As the evening wore on, stand-offs again erupted between hard-core activists and police in Whampoa, a middle-class residential district next to the march's endpoint in Hung Hom.

At least three of the protesters there were arrested.

Among the shops targeted in the district were Japanese restaurant brand Yoshinoya, snack shop chain Best Mart 360 and China Mobile.

Police fired rounds of tear gas and rubber bullets after masked protesters hurled bricks at officers and blocked the roads. A petrol bomb was also thrown at a police van.