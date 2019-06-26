Protestors block road near Soekarno-Hatta airport's runway project in Indonesia

People whose homes are to be demolished to make way for the construction of a new runway at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, have blocked Jl. Perimeter Utara near the project site in protest, claiming they have not received the agreed upon compensation.

The residents said they had not received compensation from state-owned airport operator PT Angkasa Pura II.

"We want our rights [to compensation]. Where are the Angkasa Pura II employees," the protesters shouted while burning a used tire, tempo.co reported.

The protest on Monday lasted from the morning until the afternoon with the police standing by. The protest also caused traffic jams on the road to Teluk Naga district and Dadap subdistrict in Kosambi, Tangerang.