Public warned against eating venomous blue-ringed octopus sold in Thai market

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) has warned people not to eat grilled blue-ring octopus as its venom is lethal.

The octopus was sold at the market in Pathum Thani province.

The DMCR official Facebook page wrote that the Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Institute had received a report from Jantra Phumphuang who saw the poisonous octopus was sold at the market.

The page posted pictures of the grilled octopus to warn consumers to check the food whether it has a pattern of blue rings on its body before eating.

The blue ring octopus’s venom is very lethal and it can tolerate heat more than 200 deg C, so the cooking process would not get rid of the poison, the DMCR wrote.