Pug-faced buffalo becomes a star in Thailand

A buffalo with a face that looks like that of a pug has become famous in Uthai Thani, with many farmers willing to pay Bt500,000 (S$22,200) for it to improve their fortunes.

At a provincial festival on Monday (Dec 14), featuring parades, eateries, rides, souvenir stalls and livestock markets, the buffalo “Mumu” became an instant hit, with people arriving specifically to take selfies with it.

The owner, Ong-at Ketsin, said his business has flourished since he got Mumu and even though some people have offered Bt500,000 for the animal, he has decided to keep it for himself as it brings him good luck.