Pus in pork not a sign of disease, insists Thai official

Suchat Boonmak, a livestock official from Mae Sot district, insisted that the pus-filled abscess found in pork recently was not the evidence of pig-related disease but the effect of vaccination.

Recently, Tak-native Thanakarn Singhbut, 32, found pus in pork she had bought recently and posted photographs of it online, which later went viral.

Suchat said the meat was safe to consume if the pus-filled area was cut off. However, Thanakarn cooked the pork after cutting out the pus-filled areas.

Investigation shows that the meat came from a certified farm and slaughterhouse.