Quarrel over a scratch leaves 1 dead, 2 injured at Bangkok liquor store

One person died and two were injured in a knife attack at a Bangkok liquor store at dawn today (Aug 25).

On being alerted to a fight at the store in Don Muang district’s Soi Wat Weruwanaram 15, police rushed to the scene to find three people injured from knife wounds – Itthiphol Subsomboon, 46, Sophon Khamjaroen, 25, and Phattharaphol Saengrudee, 30. Officers also found four knives in the area along with shards of broken glass.

Itthiphol reportedly had four cut wounds on his chest and other parts of his body and was in critical condition.

Rescue staff tried to resuscitate him but he later succumbed to his wounds. Sophon suffered from such a large, deep cut in his stomach that his intestines could be seen spilling out. He was rushed to Bhumibol Hospital and is now in a stable condition.

Phattharaphol’s right hand was cut and his head injured. He was rushed under police escort to Mongkutwattana General Hospital.

Shop owner Atchawarat Thawornthong, 43, reportedly told officers Phattharaphol had come to buy some liquor.

Seeing a scratch on Phattharaphol’s face, Itthiphol, who was drinking with other customers in front of the shop, asked him what happened.

“Phattharaphol said he got injured in a fight, but Itthiphol said it was more likely the wound came from crashing his motorcycle, and then suggested Phattharaphol should go home and ‘sleep it off’,” shop owner Atchawarat said.

“Phattharaphol then disappeared and around five minutes later came back and attacked Itthiphol with a knife, while others including Sophon tried to stop him and got injured as a result.”

Another witness, who is an acquaintance of Phattharaphol, said he and Itthiphol did not know each other before the incident.

Police are interviewing witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage to find the exact cause of the fighting.