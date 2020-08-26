Quran teacher in East Jakarta arrested for allegedly molesting children

The East Jakarta Police have arrested a Quran teacher in Jakarta who allegedly molested three children.

East Jakarta Police chief Sr. Comr Arie Ardian said the teacher, identified only as FS, did not put up a resistance and confessed his crimes to the police.

Arie explained the incident happened at around 2:30 p.m on Sunday. FS, who also worked as a mosque caretaker, was teaching the victims, aged between 9 and 10, to read the Quran.

He said FS groped his victims during the teaching session. The suspect tried to justify his actions by saying it could help the victims with Quran reading. He also asked the victims not to tell anyone about his actions.

“He told the victims to keep it a secret to avoid misunderstanding,” Arie said as quoted by kompas.com on Tuesday.

However, upon learning about the incident, the victim’s families immediately reported FS’ actions to the police on Aug 20.