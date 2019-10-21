Quran teacher in Indonesia allegedly molests 7 elementary school girls

PHOTO: The New Paper
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

A Quran teacher, identified only as AI in Jatinegara, East Jakarta, is suspected of molesting seven elementary school girls.

He allegedly offered his victims money for them not to resist nor divulge his deeds.

The abuse, however, was revealed after one of the victims' mothers was suspicious of changes in her daughter's body condition. The mother examined her child, who felt pain while urinating, and revealed that she had been molested.

"The mother asked her if she was sick and the child revealed that she had been molested by AI, who was a Quran teacher," said Bambang Purwanto, 55, a member of a nearby community unit service, on Saturday, as quoted by kompas.com.

Bambang said that after finding out what had happened, the girl's mother did not immediately report to the police but went to a number of her daughter's friends and found out that there were others who had allegedly also been molested by the same person.

"The girl's mother found out that apparently there were six other victims from three different community units, the majority of whom were under 11 years old, who claimed to have been molested by AI since July," Bambang said.

Five of the victims admitted that AI had given them a sum of money after molesting the victims in his house, in the hope that the victims would not say anything to their parents.

"The amounts varied from Rp 5,000 (S$0.50) to Rp 40,000. Some of the victims even claimed to have been molested more than once," said Bambang.

"Children like buying snacks, so if they are given money, they will certainly accept it. Moreover, the victims' parents were all busy working."

Bambang assessed that AI's financial status improved when he became a Quran teacher recently.

Before that, AI made a living by collecting used cardboard boxes, as well as being an employee at an Islamic ruqyah (exorcism) service provider.

The girl's mother then reported AI to the women and child protection (PPA) unit at the East Jakarta Police.

About a week ago, Bambang said, the unit coordinated with local officials to catch the suspect.

Before being taken to the police station, AI underwent a brief examination at the community unit post where the police and local officials asked him to confirm the statements from seven young girls about his actions.

"He denied committing such obscene acts. Even after being asked repeatedly or taken to the police station, he kept denying it," Bambang said.

When he was secured at the unit's post, Bambang recalled, dozens of local residents were angry at him and demanded the authorities to immediately take him to the police station to be questioned.

Bambang also admitted that five out of the seven victims had suffered severe trauma and appeared frightened every time they heard the name of the perpetrator.

"All the victims and their parents were invited to the community unit post to explain the actions of AI. However, when the victims learned that AI would come, they immediately cried out in fear and asked to go home," said Bambang.

Without thinking twice, Bambang said, the victims' parents rushed to hug their children and take them home so that they would not meet AI ever again.

Bambang added that the parents of three victims had filed a report. In addition, he said, the victims' medical examination results would come out next Monday.

More about
INDONESIA child abuse Sexual Abuse crime

TRENDING

Wing chun &#039;master&#039; Ding Hao taunts Chinese MMA fighter; gets knocked out in 72 seconds
Wing chun 'master' Ding Hao taunts Chinese MMA fighter; gets knocked out in 72 seconds
Man vs machine: Commuter kicks and punches bus for leaving him behind
Man vs machine: Commuter kicks and punches bus for leaving him behind
&#039;Her condition didn&#039;t look very bad&#039;: Pastor reveals regrets after Sulli&#039;s death
'Her condition didn't look very bad': Pastor reveals regrets after Sulli's death
Chinese woman hulks out because someone bumped into her
Chinese woman hulks out because someone bumped into her
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng
SharingIsCaring: Secret Telegram group circulating pictures of schoolgirls on MRT
SharingIsCaring: Secret Telegram group circulating pictures of schoolgirls on MRT
Father lets baby sit on floor near MRT doors, allegedly tells concerned bystander it&#039;s not his problem
Father lets baby sit on floor near MRT doors, allegedly tells concerned bystander it's not his problem
&quot;He needs to apologise first!&quot; Jesseca Liu &amp; Jade Seah on managing relationships
"He needs to apologise first!" Jesseca Liu & Jade Seah on managing relationships
Lorry driver brandishes wooden plank after allegedly challenging man to a fight in Tampines
Lorry driver brandishes wooden plank after allegedly challenging man to a fight in Tampines
Woman caught in Malaysia trying to smuggle heroin in durians
Woman caught in Malaysia trying to smuggle heroin in durians
Security guard attacked for clamping illegally parked car in KL
Security guard attacked for clamping illegally parked car in KL
Boyz singer Steven Cheung settles debt after he shocked girlfriend by marrying another woman
Boyz singer Steven Cheung settles debt after he shocked girlfriend by marrying another woman

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Here are signs that you (or your boyfriend) have borderline personality disorder
Here are signs that you (or your boyfriend) have borderline personality disorder
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB &amp; BTO living rooms that are far from boring
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB & BTO living rooms that are far from boring
The most expensive hotel stay in Singapore costs $684 per night - and that&#039;s just for the cheapest room
The most expensive hotel stay in Singapore costs $684 per night - and that's just for the cheapest room
8 delicious and cheap dim sum restaurants to try in JB
8 delicious and cheap dim sum restaurants to try in JB

Home Works

4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
House tour: A patchwork of styles create a distinct look in this Boon Lay flat
House tour: A patchwork of styles create a distinct look in this Boon Lay flat
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB &amp; BTO living rooms that are far from boring
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB & BTO living rooms that are far from boring

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;Crazy uncle&#039; spotted driving car along East Coast Park cycling path
'Crazy uncle' spotted driving car along East Coast Park cycling path
Li Ronghao laments he&#039;s old, but his concert fans tell a different story
Li Ronghao laments he's old, but his concert fans tell a different story
Gojek driver allegedly forces 11-year-old out of car at night for having a pet bird with her
Gojek driver allegedly kicks 11-year-old out of car for having a pet bird with her
Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway

SERVICES