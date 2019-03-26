Ramen shop thief in Tokyo steals 130 boiled eggs, leaves cash untouched

It was a little "egg-centric" but a thief broke into a noodle shop in Tokyo, Japan, and stole 130 soft boiled eggs, reported China Press.

The ramen shop owner was perplexed when he discovered the break-in while preparing ingredients for the day's business.

What was more unusual was that he found cash in the register untouched.

Since soft boiled eggs are one of the main ingredients in ramen, the owner took to social media to announce that the shop would be closed for a day while he replenished the stock.