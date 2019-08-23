Recalled MacBook banned on Thai Smile flights

PHOTO: Unsplash
The Nation/Asia News Network

THAI Smile Airways has warned passengers for safety reasons not to carry on board 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops purchased between 2015 and 2017.

The airline's ban on the laptops, which have been recalled by the manufacturer due to concerns over the lithium ion battery, was issued in line with an announcement in the Safety Information Bulletin of the European Aviation Safety Agency. It recommended precautions against carrying the laptops on board or in checked luggage.

THAI Smile, which operates connecting flights with Thai Airways International, asks passengers to not bring the laptops on board or in checked luggage on all flights to and from the European Union, out of concerns that they may overheat and catch fire.

Only laptops whose batteries have already been changed will be allowed on board.

