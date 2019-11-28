From red to green menace: How 'radicalism' becomes the new political bogeyman in Indonesia

The Red Scare may not be entirely over in Indonesia more than 50 years after the 1965 anticommunist hysteria that led to the massacre of thousands if not millions of Indonesians.

But the specter of communism is now overshadowed by the new political bogeyman in Indonesian politics: Islamic radicalism.

There is no question that the threat of religious extremism is real. We know its dangers, how it corrupts our youth - their hearts and minds - and how it is now slowly destroying the very fabric of society we have treasured for decades.

But we the people should have known that the solution to this problem is not creating a big government to exert greater control on us and restrict our freedom, let alone launching a national campaign to purge the country of radicalism through repressive or other nondemocratic means.

We had a similar problem before, and we know for a fact how badly it ended.

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, who has struggled against an Islamist opposition ever since he set foot in the capital to become the nation's most popular and most divisive president of all time, has made it his mission to combat radicalism after winning a second term on April 17.

For Jokowi, radicalism is more than just a political enemy.

He is aware of its perils, with dozens of terror attacks and major incidents of intolerance happening under his watch.