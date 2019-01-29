Regulation on plastic tax in Indonesia goes no where

People who live near Matahari Terbit Beach in Sanur, Bali, work together to clear trash from the beach.

The government has targeted Rp 500 billion (S$48 million) in revenue from plastic taxes as stated in the 2019 state budget, but the plan to issue a regulation on the issue is still in the early phase despite previous expectations that it would be issued late last year.

Customs and Excise Directorate General spokesman Deni Surjantoro said on Monday that the draft regulation was being debated by officials in relevant ministries. "The draft is being synchronized and we will also listen to the aspirations of various parties," said Deni on Monday as reported by kontan.co.id.

The deliberation needed time because the government needed to seek input from various parties, the official said. Deni could not give a date for when the regulation would be issued but said the government planned to issue it this year.

The government argued that the main objective of the regulation would be to reduce plastic waste, not raise revenue.

Indonesia, which is among the largest producers of plastic waste, has expressed its commitment to reduce plastic waste by 30 per cent as stated in Presidential Regulation No. 97/2017 on the management of household waste.

Similarly, Customs and Excise Directorate General technical and facility director Nirwala Dwi Hariyanto also had no idea when the government would issue the regulation, which has been challenged by plastic manufacturers as well as the food and beverage industry.