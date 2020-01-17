Residents of Greater Jakarta face caterpillar outbreak in rainy season

Weeks after a cobra outbreak in residential areas throughout the country, residents of Greater Jakarta are facing another terror: caterpillars swarming their areas.

In the past week, some people in the Hakiki Residence on Jl. Raya Bukit Indah in Ciputat, South Tangerang, have contracted rashes, itching and blistering after contact with the caterpillars.

"Some residents feel itchy all over their bodies after one week of dealing with caterpillars around their houses," a resident named Nadi said, as kompas.com reported on Wednesday.

"They don't go to the hospital. They only use ointment to ease the pain," the 38-year-old added.

Nadi explained that he and his neighbours tried to prevent the caterpillars from spreading farther by burning them. They believed that the caterpillars were from an empty plot of land overgrown with bushes near the residential area.

Officers from the South Tangerang Fire and Rescue Agency, meanwhile, tried to exterminate them by spraying foamy water, but to no avail.

"We've never done this before. This is our first time," said Sahroni, an agency official, tribunnews.com reported.

A similar occurrence was reported in Cengkareng, West Jakarta. Officers of the West Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency on Tuesday attempted to exterminate a bunch of caterpillars in the Bina Daksa Budi Bakti Social House by spraying a liquid chemical.

"We don't have pesticides to exterminate caterpillars," said Eko Sumarno, the agency's operational head, on Wednesday.

Residents of community unit (RW) 06 in Setu subdistrict in Cipayung, East Jakarta, have also frequently found caterpillars in the last few days. The caterpillars mostly were found crawling on the walls.