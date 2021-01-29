Restaurants in Japan explore dining in silence to curb coronavirus spread

Amid government requests that people wear masks when talking during meals to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, restaurants are now encouraging silent dining, some offering free food to customers who silently enjoy their meals.

Posted pleas

Hamburger restaurant Harakara in the Sangenjaya District of Setagaya Ward, Tokyo, began putting up posters encouraging silent dining after manager Hirotsugu Hagiwara came across a tweet posted by Masala Kitchen, a curry restaurant in Fukuoka.

Within the tweet that read, “We don’t want restaurants to be thought of as bad guys,” the Fukuoka restaurant included a photo of a poster encouraging silent dining that read, “Conversation during meals carries a risk of infection via droplet dispersal,” and that such a concept “also applies to schools and workplaces.”

He asks customers to refrain from talking during meals, but he doesn’t when they converse with a mask on before and after meals. So far, there have been no complaints from customers, and they are following the rules, Hagiwara said.

“We should make sure that our customers enjoy their meals as our top priority, but we are now living in a time when self-restraint is important,” he said.

Abridged gourmet

A restaurant serving Japanese cuisine in Ginza, Tokyo, is trying to prevent infection by shortening meal times. Ginza Kuki began serving about 10 of its regular course dishes at once allowing customers to finish their meals in about an hour.

The restaurant’s regular course meal consists of about 12 dishes served in sequence, and takes at least two hours to finish.

Serving the dishes all at once began on Jan. 8, when the restaurant pushed up its closing time from 10:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Differing from its regular course meal, the menu of this course was devised to include items that remain delicious when cold.

“I think that this all-at-once menu would be easy for customers who come alone to order,” said one of the restaurant’s employees.

Silence pays

A yakiniku grill-it-yourself meat restaurant in Fuchu, Tokyo, began offering a free plate of horumon (beef or pork entrails) worth ¥1,000 (S$13) if customers silently enjoy their meals. This was the idea of the restaurant Horumon Nakamura’s manager Tomokazu Nakamura.

“If talking while eating is a risk, having our customers enjoy their meals in silence is for the best,” he said.

As of Monday, 11 tables took part in this service in which diners can use devices like the messenger app Line to communicate with people seated across from them. All but one of the challengers were successful.

In the past, the restaurant has taken measures such as installing partitions at the counter and disinfecting seats whenever customers leave. Although the restaurant is in trouble as the number of customers seen is now less than half than usual, the restaurant has every intention to comply with the request to shorten its business hours to 8 p.m.

Nakamura said, “I want customers to come and eat safely.” This service is scheduled to last until Feb 7.

