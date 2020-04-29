Restaurants, markets among 8 Bangkok venues tipped to reopen from Friday

Restaurants, markets, sports centres, public parks, salons, pet clinics, medical services and golf courses in Bangkok might have a chance to reopen after the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration decided to ease its lockdown measures from May 1.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said today (April 28) after a meeting that these eight types of venues will be able to reopen but they need to strictly follow several Public Health Ministry measures, one of which is the all-important social distancing.

Restaurants have been ordered to separate seats by least 1.5 metres, sports centres are prohibited from holding team events, salons must be sanitised every two hours and pet clinics can accept only one client at a time.

