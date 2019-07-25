Retired teacher shoots dead underage lover, turns gun on himself: Thai police

The bodies of a retired teacher and 14-year-old student were found side-by-side on a bed of at a Khon Kaen resort with bullet wounds to their heads in what police believe is a murder and suicide stemming from jealousy.

The bodies were found in a room at a Mancha Khiri district resort after the two did not check out as scheduled at 9pm. After they did not answer a door knock, staff used a spare key to open the room and found the bodies before calling police.

The man was identified as Prasit Rupanya, 60, a retired teacher living in Tambon Kham Khaen.

The other body was identified as a 14-year old girl student who was studying in a school in Khon Kaen's Muang district.

Pol Colonel Yutthakarn Somuang, commander of Mancha Khiri police station, said the girl's body was found on the right arm of the man. Both had bullet wounds to their left temples, and a 9mm pistol and two empty shells were found near the bodies.