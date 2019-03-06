Retired Thai policeman with 5 wives found murdered

PHOTO: Pixabay
The Nation/Asia News Network

A retired policeman was murdered in a rented room he stayed with one of his five wives in Nakhon Pathom's Muang district on Friday night, police said.

Weerachai Jirundorn, 75, a former officer with Muang Nakhon Pathom police, was killed inside his rented room in Moo 7 village in Tambon Suan Takrai.

His wife, Pornpen Phayabal, 51, told police that she went out for dinner and returned to the room to find Weerachai had been killed.

She said he had a big wound on his head as if he had been hit by a hard object and his neck had marks that indicated he might have been strangled with a cloth.

Pornpen said she earlier asked Weerachai to eat out with her but he wanted to stay home so she cooked him a meal and left. She returned to find him dead and the dinner was untouched.

Pol Col Piradej Charoendej, commander of the Muang Nakhon Pathom police station, said Weerachai had five wives, each of whom supports herself.

Piradej said Weerachai loaned money and police suspect the murder was motivated by a loan dispute. Jealousy wasn't an issue because all of his wives know one another and did not quarrel, he said.

