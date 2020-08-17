Returnee from Singapore tests positive for Covid-19 in Thailand

There was one new case of Covid-19 over a 24-hour period on Friday (August 16), the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reported.

It was the 83rd day without domestic cases since May.

The new patient was a 47-year-old freelancer who had returned from Singapore on August 14 and tested positive at a screening checkpoint. He was sent to a hospital in Samut Prakarn province.

Meanwhile, one patient recovered and was discharged.

As of August 16, the total number of confirmed cases in the country stood at 3,377 (440 in state quarantine) - 125 are under treatment, 3,194 have recovered and been discharged, and there have been 58 deaths.

Globally, the total number of confirmed cases reached 21.6 million since the outbreak, up by 259,000 on Saturday. Of the total, 14.3 million have recovered while 768,000 have died. Thailand ranks 114th for most number of cases in the world.

The US has the highest number (5.52 million), followed by Brazil (3.31 million) and India (2.58 million).

Meanwhile, a Japanese who was said to have got the infection after departing from Thailand, has tested negative. The false positive result came from the screening process at the Japanese airport, which has changed to saliva test instead of swab test, which has not been approved yet by the WHO.