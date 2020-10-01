Reynhard's rape case tarnishes Indonesia's global reputation: State Palace

An undated handout photograph released by Greater Manchester Police in the United Kingdom on Jan 6, shows Indonesian student Reynhard Sinaga, Britain's most prolific rapist.
PHOTO: AFP
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung has deplored the criminal case involving Indonesian student Reynhard Sinaga who was found guilty this week of raping more than 130 men while studying in the United Kingdom, saying it tarnished Indonesia's global reputation.

"The case, whether we like it or not, has smeared our reputation," Pramono said as quoted by kompas.com on Wednesday.

He said what Reynhard had done was against the norms and ethics held by Indonesians.

"Indonesians are known for our eastern ethics, politeness and our respect for one another," he said while also raising concerns over the psychological impact on the victims.

Reynhard's case made global headlines after a court in Manchester sentenced the 36-year-old PhD student to life on Monday on 136 counts of rape, eight counts of attempted rape, 13 counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual assault with penetration.

The UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) called him "the worst-known sex offender in the country's history" for attacking at least 195 men since moving to Britain as a student in 2007.

Moreover, Judge Suzanne Goddard described the man as "an evil sexual predator" who preyed on inebriated young men on nights out.

He is thought to have used sedatives to render his victims unconscious before filming the attacks. Most knew nothing about the assaults.

He was arrested in 2017 after one of his victims woke up and managed to snatch his mobile phone and take it to police.

The CPS said detectives discovered 3.29 gigabytes of graphic material of the sexual assaults, equivalent to 250 DVDs or 300,000 photos.

More about
INDONESIA Rape Sexual Assault

TRENDING

&#039;Ashamed of being Singaporean&#039;: Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
'Ashamed of being Singaporean': Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Foreign travel vlogger considers Singapore Airlines cabin crew a &#039;letdown&#039;
Foreign travel vlogger considers Singapore Airlines cabin crew a 'letdown'
5566&#039;s Zax Wang lived in a haunted house but only his daughter knew about it
5566's Zax Wang lived in a haunted house but only his daughter knew about it
Bachelor in Singapore scolded by date for bringing canned drinks to restaurant, wanting to split bill
Bachelor in Singapore scolded by date for bringing canned drinks to restaurant, wanting to split bill
You&#039;ve been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
You've been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
Cleaners thought abandoned baby&#039;s crying was from a toy doll
Cleaners thought abandoned baby's crying was from a toy doll
Canadian PM says Iranian missile brought down airliner
Canadian PM says Iranian missile brought down airliner
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Malaysian man&#039;s bank account wiped clean minutes after losing bank cards
Malaysian man's bank account wiped clean minutes after losing bank cards
Leonardo DiCaprio saves man adrift at sea for 11 hours
Leonardo DiCaprio saves man adrift at sea for 11 hours
Student knocked down by red Honda while crossing Havelock Road
Student knocked down by red Honda while crossing Havelock Road
French-Malaysian TikToker effortlessly imitates Singaporean ah lians and aunties
French-Malaysian TikToker effortlessly imitates Singaporean ah lians and aunties

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

A bargain shopper&#039;s guide to the cheapest finds in Johor Bahru
A bargain shopper's guide to the cheapest finds in Johor Bahru
I cheated my way to toned arms, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort
I cheated my way to toned arms, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort
Kitty Zhang swears by this shocking Empress Dowager Cixi&#039;s face mask
Kitty Zhang swears by this shocking Empress Dowager Cixi's face mask
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property

Home Works

How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US
Malaysian driver travels over 200km to return wallet to Singaporean Grab passenger
Malaysian driver travels over 200km to return wallet to Singaporean Grab passenger

SERVICES