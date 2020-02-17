Riau police arrest members of crime ring implicated in tiger organ trade

Police have apprehended three members of a crime ring allegedly involved in the illegal trade of Sumatran tiger organs in Pasir Penyu district, Indragiri Hulu regency, Riau.

Riau Police chief Insp. Gen. Agung Setya Imam Effendi said the police had named three suspects - a 45-year-old Jambi local, 57-year-old North Sumatra native and and 43-year-old Ingragiri Hulu resident.

"The three of them acted as couriers who transported tiger organs from Jambi to Indragiri Hulu," Agung said in a statement on Sunday.

The investigators had tracked down and monitored the suspects' activities since Friday to follow up on a report regarding tiger organ trafficking from Muara Tebo in Jambi to Riau, he said.

"Our investigation found that [the suspects] had been transporting the tiger organs in a minibus. We arrested the three suspects and seized several pieces of evidence including one dried tiger hide, four fangs and one sack of bones on Jl. Arjuna, Candi Rejo subdistrict, on Saturday at around 11 am," Agung said, adding that the suspects were detained at the Riau Police headquarters along with the evidence.

Riau Police spokesperson Sr. Comr. Sunarto said that, during the questioning, the suspects said that they had been paid by an individual identified only as AT to transport the animal body parts to another individual identified as HN in Air Molek subdistrict.

"[The suspects] were paid Rp 2 million (S$200) each. HN and AT have been added to Riau Police's most-wanted list," Sunarto said.

He said the recent boom in the illegal tiger skin and organ trade could be attributed to the growing demand for such items in the black market.

According to the police's investigation, a single tiger hide could sell for between Rp 30 million and Rp 80 million, while tiger bones could sell for Rp 2 million per kilogram and fangs for Rp 500,000 to Rp 1 million each, Sunarto said.