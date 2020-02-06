Rights group demands speedy probe into Thai cop accused of torturing dog

A Chiang Mai animal rights group that accuses a policeman of torturing a dog to death has asked the national police chief to speed up the investigation of the case.

Watchdog Thailand (WDT) today (June 1) submitted a petition and documents to police chief Chakthip Chaijinda, demanding justice for a stray dog named Tia it says was strangled to death by a Chiang Mai police officer.

Adopted by Chiang Mai University students, Tia had been dubbed the city's favourite dog before being found dead a few weeks ago.

The Change.org petition submitted by WDT contained the names of 60,000 people who demanded justice for the beloved canine. Among them was Surin Methanee, a WDT adviser and a professor at the university.

Surin said he feared the dog would not receive justice since the chief suspect in the suspicious death was a policeman. However, Chathip promised the culprit would be dealt with severely even if he was a member of the police force.

WDT had previously filed a police complaint, accusing a police corporal of torturing to death Chiang Mai's favourite dog.

On May 21, Pol Col Kittipong Petmunee, said that WDT had submitted evidence, including witnesses and surveillance camera footage, which would be evaluated for a week before a decision was made on whether to prosecute the alleged offender.

An autopsy of Tia's body contradicted testimony from the suspect, prompting WDT to accuse him of animal torture and dumping an animal carcass.