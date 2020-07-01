Rising sea temperatures blamed for killing turtles in Indonesia

A total of 25 dead turtles found in the waters of Sepang Bay in Bengkulu, with the latest discovered on Friday, may possibly have been killed by rising sea temperatures, an expert has said.

A marine science lecturer from Bengkulu University, Dewi Purnama, said marine biota live in an environment with temperatures ranging from 28 and 30 deg C.

"The temperature in the waters of Bengkulu has risen to between 27 and 31 deg C. Naturally, an increase of just one degree is still considered high," she said recently, Antara news agency reported.

"I don't have the capability to declare whether the cause of death of the turtles in Sepang Bay has anything to do with power plant's liquid waste disposal that might affect the sea temperature without further examination," she added.

The plant she referred to is the Teluk Sepang coal-fired power plant.

Each marine animal or plant needs a certain temperature for living and has various tolerance rates for maximum and minimum temperatures, she said.

When the temperature of their environment rises drastically, physiological disruptions occur. Marine biota that cannot adapt to the changes may die.

The Kanopi Bengkulu ecology protection foundation has recorded that 25 protected sea turtles have been found dead in the area over the past three months.