Routine repairs to disrupt Jakarta's water supply

A worker controls the quality of raw water at the treatment facility owned by private tap water company PT Palyja in Central Jakarta.
PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
Kharishar Kahfi
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Clean water supply for Jakartans in most parts of the city is expected to be disrupted by routine repairs and water treatment carried out by private-owned water company PT PAM Lyonnaise Jaya (Palyja) on Monday and Tuesday.

The disruption is expected to last from Monday at 8pm to Tuesday at 12pm, the water company said in a statement on Sunday.

For water treatment activities in Pejompongan and Cideng, Central Jakarta, which are expected to occur between Monday at 9pm and Tuesday at 7am, the water supply will be turned off for customers living in Penjaringan and Ancol, North Jakarta; Pekojan, Roa Malaka and Pinangsia in West Jakarta and South Mangga Dua in Central Jakarta.

Other areas that may be affected by routine repairs are East Kuningan and Menteng Atas in South Jakarta, Kampung Bali and North Petojo in Central Jakarta, as well as Angke and Jembatan Lima in West Jakarta.

Their water supply is expected to be restored by Tuesday at 11am.

Meanwhile, other repair work being done in Kebon Jeruk and Tanjung Duren, West Jakarta, will require Palyja to turn off the water for customers in most areas of West and North Jakarta until Tuesday at 12pm.

"Palyja will provide free water tanks for emergency situations and places such as hospitals and places of worship. We are also looking for solutions regarding the disruption, including through water supply network management," the company wrote in the statement.

Should customers have any inquiries or problems, they are advised to call Palyja at its hotline at 021-2997-9999.

More about
INDONESIA Water Resources

TRENDING

Lucky Plaza accident: 1 sister dead, another in hospital; all 6 Filipino victims good friends
Lucky Plaza accident: 1 sister dead, another in hospital; all 6 Filipino victims good friends
Singapore tattoo artist is a Primary 6 girl
Singapore tattoo artist is a Primary 6 girl
Zac Efron rushed to hospital in &#039;life-or-death flight&#039;
Zac Efron rushed to hospital in 'life-or-death flight'
Ex-matinee idol Patrick Tse, 83, spotted with former girlfriend who is 49 years younger
Ex-matinee idol Patrick Tse, 83, spotted with former girlfriend who is 49 years younger
Woman who lost lawsuit over master&#039;s degree faces $178,000 legal cost bill from NUS insurers
Woman who lost lawsuit over master's degree faces $178,000 legal cost bill from NUS insurers
20 things to throw out of your home before 2020 (and where to toss them)
20 things to throw out of your home before 2020 (and where to toss them)
How much is enough for retirement?
How much is enough for retirement?
Price hike for Netflix services in Singapore
Price hike for Netflix services in Singapore
Gossip mill: Taiwanese singer Cheer Chen faces lawsuit for adultery - and other entertainment news this week
Taiwanese singer Cheer Chen faces lawsuit for adultery
Singapore flight attendants share the pros and cons of flying
Singapore flight attendants share the pros and cons of flying
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I became an expert on JB but I&#039;d recommend Batam instead
This year I became an expert on JB - but I'd recommend Batam instead
Factory outlets in Singapore: The best shops for cheap branded goods (2020)
Factory outlets in Singapore: The best shops for cheap branded goods (2020)

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

1-for-1 movie tickets, McDonald&#039;s curry sauce bottle returns &amp; other deals this week
McDonald's curry sauce bottle and spicy nuggets return
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I put my face and body through countless weird experiments so you don&#039;t have to
This year I put my face and body through countless weird experiments so you don't have to
The top chiropractors to go in Singapore
The top chiropractors to go in Singapore
&#039;Cherlss &amp; Keich&#039; tricks shoppers into buying their shoes and bags in China
'Cherlss & Keich' tricks shoppers into buying their shoes and bags in China

Home Works

8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This made my day: Muslim man uses 80% of his salary to take care of stray dogs and cats
This made my day: Muslim man uses 80% of his salary to take care of stray dogs and cats
My 2019 in AsiaOne involved taking photos of people in the changing room
My 2019 involved taking photos of people in the changing room
No joke: Cat trapped in car turns hazard lights on for help
No joke: Cat trapped in car turns hazard lights on for help
Chinese man survives 22-storey fall after stepping into &#039;floorless lift&#039;
Chinese man survives 22-storey fall after stepping into 'floorless lift'

SERVICES