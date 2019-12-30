Routine repairs to disrupt Jakarta's water supply

Clean water supply for Jakartans in most parts of the city is expected to be disrupted by routine repairs and water treatment carried out by private-owned water company PT PAM Lyonnaise Jaya (Palyja) on Monday and Tuesday.

The disruption is expected to last from Monday at 8pm to Tuesday at 12pm, the water company said in a statement on Sunday.

For water treatment activities in Pejompongan and Cideng, Central Jakarta, which are expected to occur between Monday at 9pm and Tuesday at 7am, the water supply will be turned off for customers living in Penjaringan and Ancol, North Jakarta; Pekojan, Roa Malaka and Pinangsia in West Jakarta and South Mangga Dua in Central Jakarta.

Other areas that may be affected by routine repairs are East Kuningan and Menteng Atas in South Jakarta, Kampung Bali and North Petojo in Central Jakarta, as well as Angke and Jembatan Lima in West Jakarta.

Their water supply is expected to be restored by Tuesday at 11am.

Meanwhile, other repair work being done in Kebon Jeruk and Tanjung Duren, West Jakarta, will require Palyja to turn off the water for customers in most areas of West and North Jakarta until Tuesday at 12pm.

"Palyja will provide free water tanks for emergency situations and places such as hospitals and places of worship. We are also looking for solutions regarding the disruption, including through water supply network management," the company wrote in the statement.

Should customers have any inquiries or problems, they are advised to call Palyja at its hotline at 021-2997-9999.