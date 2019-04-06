Russian woman falls while taking selfie in Phuket

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

A tourist was injured over the weekend after falling from a rock on Patong beach in Phuket while trying to take a selfie.

Patong Surf Life Saving reported that they arrived at the scene to find the woman lying on the beach covered with minor wounds.

Her friends said that the woman was trying to take selfie of the "beautiful scenery". After being given first aid at the scene she was taken to Patong Hospital. Doctors say she is in a stable condition.

