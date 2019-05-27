Sabah cops arrest woman for allegedly stabbing abusive husband who succumbed to injuries

LAHAD DATU - Police have arrested a woman on suspicion of stabbing her abusive husband with a knife at their rental unit located above a restaurant in Bandar Cenderawasih, Sahabat 7, here.

Lahad Datu OCPD Asst Comm Nasri Mansor said police received a report about the incident around 7.20am Friday (May 24) after the 32-year-old security guard sought treatment for his wounds at a private clinic.

According to ACP Nasri, the victim's wife could no longer hold back her anger after years of putting up with his alleged violent behaviour and infidelity.

"He always abused and hit her. He had been cheating on her since 2014, but she overlooked his infidelity to save their marriage.