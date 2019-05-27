Sabah cops arrest woman for allegedly stabbing abusive husband who succumbed to injuries

PHOTO: Pixabay
Natasha Joibi
The Star/Asia News Network

LAHAD DATU - Police have arrested a woman on suspicion of stabbing her abusive husband with a knife at their rental unit located above a restaurant in Bandar Cenderawasih, Sahabat 7, here.

Lahad Datu OCPD Asst Comm Nasri Mansor said police received a report about the incident around 7.20am Friday (May 24) after the 32-year-old security guard sought treatment for his wounds at a private clinic.

According to ACP Nasri, the victim's wife could no longer hold back her anger after years of putting up with his alleged violent behaviour and infidelity.

"He always abused and hit her. He had been cheating on her since 2014, but she overlooked his infidelity to save their marriage.

"He never gave her, nor their children, any money.

"No longer able to control her anger, the suspect stabbed her husband's right abdomen with a kitchen knife while he was sleeping in the bedroom on Friday," he said on Sunday (May 26).

ACP Nasri said the victim removed the knife from his own body and placed it on the bed, before the suspect took the weapon and threw it out of the window.

The victim ran to a nearby clinic to get treatment for his injuries. However, he died at about 5.05am Saturday (May 25).

"We arrested the 26-year-old suspect at the rental unit at about 9.10am.

"She hid in the room and did not attempt to run away before being arrested. She also led the police to the weapon.

"The suspect was then taken to the Cenderawasih police station for further investigations," ACP Nasri added.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Murder/Manslaughter
