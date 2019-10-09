Sacks of snakes allegedly tossed into Papuan student dormitory

A group of unidentified individuals tossed two sacks of snakes into the front yard of a Papuan student dormitory on Jl. Kalasan in Surabaya, East Java in the early hours of Monday, according to the Papuan Students Alliance (AMP).

AMP central committee head Yohanes Giai said that four unidentified people riding two motorcycles pulled up outside the front gate of the dormitory and proceeded to throw a couple of untied sacks containing snakes onto the lawn at 4:19 a.m.

"The sacks were already open. One sack, which was made from plastic, contained one snake weighing 15 to 20 kilograms. The other sack, made of burlap, contained two aggressive snakes - presumably poisonous," Yohanes said.