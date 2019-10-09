Sacks of snakes allegedly tossed into Papuan student dormitory

"We Reject Whoever Comes" written on a banner hung on the gates of Papuan students' dormitory.
PHOTO: kompas.com
Rizki Fachriansyah
Ivany Atina Arbi
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

 A group of unidentified individuals tossed two sacks of snakes into the front yard of a Papuan student dormitory on Jl. Kalasan in Surabaya, East Java in the early hours of Monday, according to the Papuan Students Alliance (AMP).

AMP central committee head Yohanes Giai said that four unidentified people riding two motorcycles pulled up outside the front gate of the dormitory and proceeded to throw a couple of untied sacks containing snakes onto the lawn at 4:19 a.m.

"The sacks were already open. One sack, which was made from plastic, contained one snake weighing 15 to 20 kilograms. The other sack, made of burlap, contained two aggressive snakes - presumably poisonous," Yohanes said.

He said residents of the dormitory had managed to secure the large snake. However, the two other snakes had managed to escape. 

Yohanes went on to say that several students who went after the unidentified perpetrators retrieved a pair of binoculars about 20 meters from the dormitory. He said the binoculars were possibly used by the perpetrators to spy on Papuan students living in the dormitory. 

"We have yet to report this incident to the police," he told The Jakarta Post. 

Coordinating Political, Legal and Security Affairs Minister Wiranto expressed his skepticism regarding the snake-throwing incident. 

"There are rumours of snakes being thrown into the [Papuan student dorm]. What actually happened was our Papuan brothers physically assaulted several security personnel. We're currently investigating [the incident], but I don't think anyone would ever catch snakes and throw them like that," Wiranto said. 

Late last month, Papuan students living in the dormitory refused to welcome East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa and Papua Governor Lukas Enembe when the two visited their dorm in the wake of a racist abuse case, which involved the students being called "monkeys" and "pigs" over an alleged desecration of the national flag on the country's 74th Independence Day. 

A number of students even chanted "Papua Merdeka" (Free Papua) as they threw rocks at the motorcade. Due to security risks, the governors decided to leave as local police attempted to diffuse the tension.

The students also put up a banner in front of their dormitory reading "Referendum is the Solution" and on Aug. 30 some unidentified people threw paint on the banner to obscure the statement, AMP said in its release on Monday.

More about
INDONESIA asia wildlife

TRENDING

Malaysian driver slammed for not honking at fellow driver who fell asleep at the wheel
Malaysian driver slammed for not honking at fellow driver who fell asleep at the wheel
Man who ate raw fish for 3 years ends up with liver filled with parasites
Chinese man who ate raw fish for 3 years ends up with liver filled with parasites
5 reasons why eating at food courts in Singapore makes you broke
5 reasons why eating at food courts in Singapore makes you broke
Melissa Faith Yeo charged with insulting public servants
Melissa Faith Yeo charged with insulting public servants
Huawei&#039;s clever workaround to Android ban? Launching &#039;new&#039; versions of its P30 Pro
Huawei's clever workaround to Android ban? Launching 'new' versions of its P30 Pro
Wheelchair rental service swamped with negative Facebook reviews after leaving elderly folks stranded
Wheelchair rental service swamped with negative Facebook reviews after leaving elderly folks stranded
McDonald&#039;s offers 40 days of 1-for-1 deals &amp; other deals this week
McDonald's offers 40 days of 1-for-1 deals & other deals this week
China mum sells off twin babies for $12,600, buys new phone
China mum sells off twin babies for $12,600, buys new phone
10 signs that your toddler is spoilt - and what you should do now
10 signs that your toddler is spoilt - and what you should do now
Man slits own throat after fatal accident in Malaysia
Man slits own throat after fatal accident in Malaysia
Taiwanese man marries brain-dead girlfriend right before she gets taken off life support
Taiwanese man marries brain-dead girlfriend right before she gets taken off life support
MSF and RWS reaching out to elderly couple after they&#039;re spotted sleeping on public benches for 2 years
Elderly couple spotted sleeping on RWS benches for 2 years

LIFESTYLE

6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying
Cute but costly? 4 ways to cut down on your pet expenses
Cute but costly? 4 ways to cut down on your pet expenses
Free fun for families at Changi Airport Terminal 3: September school holidays, Children&#039;s Day
Free fun for families at Changi Airport Terminal 3: September school holidays, Children's Day
How to discipline your baby: 10 golden rules that work
How to discipline your baby: 10 golden rules that work

Home Works

How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying
Be inspired by these gorgeous playrooms on Instagram
Be inspired by these gorgeous playrooms on Instagram
6 homes that will let you live out your K-drama fantasies
6 homes that will let you live out your K-drama fantasies

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

I tried a viral video hair hack and gave myself a salon-worthy haircut in less than 5 minutes
I tried a viral video hair hack and gave myself a salon-worthy haircut in less than 5 minutes
Aaron Kwok drives Lamborghini to buy diapers, gets stuck in traffic due to street rally
Aaron Kwok drives Lamborghini to buy diapers, gets stuck in traffic due to street rally
Surprise! Family throws elderly couple a wedding party on their 54th anniversary
Surprise! Family throws elderly couple a wedding party on their 54th anniversary
Homeowner uses diaper to stop aircon leak and other useful diaper #lifehacks
Homeowner uses diaper to stop aircon leak and other useful diaper #lifehacks

SERVICES