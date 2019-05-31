Sanctions have started to hit North Korea's most vulnerable: Experts

Tough sanctions slapped on North Korea have begun to adversely affect the most vulnerable people there, experts said, stressing the need for swift humanitarian action for millions of hungry and sick people.

What has hurt the lives of North Korean people the most are sanctions, and the widespread impact has reached those who already could not afford food, University of North Korean Studies professor Yang Moon-soo said during a roundtable held by the state-run Korea Institute for National Unification in Seoul on Thursday.

"As the North is entering its third year since the UN imposed the toughest penalties in 2017, the group affected by them has begun to shift to lower class people from those in the upper class," he said.

According to a recent report by international aid agencies, including the World Food Program, North Korea faces a shortage of 1.4 million tons in food production this year, including wheat, rice, potatoes and soybeans, due to flooding and heatwaves last year.