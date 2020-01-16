A saucy warning: Hongkongers urged to cut back on favourite foods

Barbecue pork was among the popular foods found to contain high levels of salt by the Consumer Council.
PHOTO: South China Moring Post
Kanis Leung
South China Morning Post

Some of Hong Kong's best-loved food is laced with potentially harmful levels of sodium and should be eaten in moderation, while people should consider dropping some sauces entirely, the Consumer Council said on Wednesday.

In a collaboration with the Centre for Food Safety, the council tested 100 samples, covering 10 types of "siu mei" - spit-roasted meat - and "lo mei", another Chinese-style braised food in a special salty sauce called "lo sui".

The council said the highest salt content was found in a roasted pork sample from a restaurant in Sheung Wan, which had 1,400 milligrams of sodium per 100 grams of food.

Eating a whole lunchbox of about 170g of roasted pork with rice there could see the sodium content reach about 2,400mg, the council said, exceeding the daily intake limit of 2,000mg recommended by the World Health Organisation.

Dr Henry Ng from the Centre for Food Safety (left), alongside Professor Nora Tam, chairwoman of the research and testing committee, and Gilly Wong, Consumer Council CEO. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Dr Henry Ng Chi-cheung, principal medical officer at the centre, said absorbing too much sodium could lead to high blood pressure, while over a longer period it might cause heart disease and increase chances of a stroke.

"We should pay attention to what kind of food is containing higher sodium levels, and to having a balanced diet," he said.

The food safety authority studied 10 samples of 10 different types of siu mei and lo mei sold in local supermarkets and restaurants: barbecue pork, roasted suckling pig, roasted pork, roasted goose, roasted duck, soy sauce chicken, lo sui goose, lo sui goose intestine, lo sui goose gizzard, and "red sausage".

The study found 33, or more than 30 per cent, of the food samples were high in salt according to the centre's guidelines, meaning they contained more than 600mg/100g.

Processed foods such as these are usually high in sodium, and can easily exceed the daily intake limit. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

All 10 samples of red sausage tested were high in salt based on the guidelines, the council said.

The report said red sausage samples had the highest sodium content on average, with 1,000mg/100g, followed by roasted pork, barbecue pork, and lo sui goose gizzard.

Adding sauce to barbecue pork increased the sodium content by 17 per cent, while dipping lo sui goose into the sauce raised levels by 38 per cent.

Nora Tam Fung-yee, chairman of the council's research and testing committee, advised food lovers to ask restaurants not to give them sauce when ordering such food.

"The study this time is very clear. If you don't add sauce, then you can greatly reduce sodium content in food," she said. "Then you can allow yourself to eat more kinds of food."

This article was first published in the South China Morning Post.

More about
Hong Kong chinese food Health and Wellbeing Nutrition and diet

TRENDING

Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student&#039;s rejection from Chinese course
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student's rejection from Chinese course
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George&#039;s Avenue
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George's Avenue
Singaporean accused of filming women in toilet: Court urged to lift gag order, stop his return to top UK uni
Singaporean accused of filming women in toilet: Court urged to lift gag order, stop his return to top UK uni
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Singapore mum confesses: &#039;I was attracted to another man&#039;
Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'
Jade Seah shares the simple truth to happiness
Jade Seah shares the simple truth to happiness

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges and which to get
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s

Home Works

Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Malaysian boy&#039;s hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Malaysian boy's hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users

SERVICES