Schools, entertainment venues all set to reopen from Wednesday in Thailand

From July 1, shopping malls, schools and educational institutes will be able to operate as normal, while bars and entertainment venues will be allowed to reopen only if they possess a valid licence, Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said today (June 29), after the committee approved the fifth phase of lockdown relaxation.

Bars, pubs and entertainment venues will be allowed to sell alcoholic beverages, but will have to shut shop at midnight.

These night venues are required to ensure customers are seated at least a metre apart, with tables separated by a two-metre space and 1.5-metre-high partitions. Patrons are not allowed to share tables with strangers while servers must wear masks at all times.

Furthermore, frequently touched areas, including toilets, must be cleaned regularly, smoking areas clearly marked and the venues properly ventilated.

Each business must register with the ThaiChana platform before reopening.

Entertainment venues are not allowed to launch any promotions just yet as these will trigger crowds.

These places must screen each customer, provide hand-sanitising gel, limit customers to five per table, not serve alcoholic beverages in shared containers, and install CCTVs, recordings of which should not be deleted for a month so officers can check the situation periodically.

Also, singing and dancing are strictly prohibited.

Operators of internet cafes and gaming centres must divide their customers into three groups:

Those younger than 15 can use the service from 2pm to 8pm Monday to Friday, and 10am to 8pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Those aged between 15 and 18 can use the service from 2pm to 10pm on weekdays and 10am to 10pm on weekends.

Those aged above 18 can use the service at any time.

Internet cafes and gaming centres must provide a 4-square-metre area for each customer and ensure they check in via the ThaiChana platform. Users will be allowed to stay for no more than two hours each time, which will include 15 minutes for cleaning.

Operators of these places are also required to install CCTVs and must save a month’s recording.

Meanwhile, massage parlours and spas holding valid licences will be allowed to reopen, though all customers have to check in using the ThaiChana platform and are required to wear a mask at all times, except during a bath.

Spas and massage parlours are required to limit the number of customers and have their masseurs/masseuses and other employees checked frequently.

