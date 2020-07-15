Scoot to resume Surabaya-Singapore route this week

Singapore Airlines Group's low-cost carrier, Scoot, is set to resume its Surabaya-Singapore service starting July 17.

Available once a week on July 17, 24 and 31 using an Airbus A320, the route will be the first of five Scoot services to resume since the airline suspended most of its operations in March.

"We are happy to be able to resume operations from Surabaya [in East Java] to Singapore although with lower frequency, especially to serve those needed to travel home," said Scoot chief commercial officer Calvin Chan in a statement.

"Scoot has introduced an increased level of health and safety protocols and will continue to monitor developments to reopen more routes. Indonesia is an important market for us and the Surabaya-Singapore service is a positive step towards recovery," he added.

Singapore Airlines has also resumed its Jakarta-Singapore route.

According to the statement, Scoot is among the small number of global carriers that applies a cash refund policy for flight cancellations and has processed around 96 per cent of more than 6,600 of such requests from Indonesian passengers.

Singapore Airlines and its regional arm SilkAir recently announced plans to " slightly increase the frequency of flights on existing routes " in August, which translates to around 7 per cent of its scheduled capacity, as the impact of the pandemic continues.

The Singapore national flag carrier currently flies between Singapore and 27 cities in 18 countries across Southeast Asia, North Asia, South-west Pacific, Europe and the United States.