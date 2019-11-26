SEA Games 2019: Singapore Muslim athletes served pork despite reminders

Philippines Muslim officials are hoping SEA Games organisers can work quickly to ensure a sufficient supply of halal food to visiting delegations after Singapore athletes complained they were served meals containing pork.

Ramadan Aguan, information officer with the National Commission for Filipino Muslims (NCFM), said games organisers had ignored reminders from the body to serve halal food, which means no pork and meat that is slaughtered according to Islamic rituals.

This week's incident prompted the Singapore team's chef de mission, Juliana Seow, to write a letter of complaint to organisers PHISGOC. Even non-Muslim countries are unhappy about the food, saying the menu is limited, it lacked the nutritional value needed for athletes to perform, while drinking water is also scarce.

"We have some sort of problem because the organisers of the SEA Games have not been able to provide halal food," Aguan told the SCMP. "Our organisation sent many reminders to them to make sure they have sufficient supplies of halal food but for some reason, we don't know why, they did not consider it."

In a rough English translation of FA Thailand’s Facebok post, the group said “The 30th SEA Games in the Philippines has found the latest daily issue. The food problem in each meal is usually the same menu, over and over, and drinking water is LIMITED.”



"We hope the problem can be resolved soon and we are confident that it will," added Aguan, who said the issue is being addressed at the highest levels.

Singapore is one of a number of nations fielding Muslim athletes, along with Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei. Apart from the food, Games organisers have been accused of incompetence for a number of transport and accreditation problems, with arriving teams left stranded at the airport or being sent to the wrong hotel.

Seow told Philippines media that they were forced to order food from outside for their Muslim athletes, who were served kikiam - a kind of pork roll. During one meal, all they had to eat was rice, pita bread and aubergine.

"We had tried our best to be patient and understanding," Seow was quoted as saying. "As much as we had tried to resolve the situation ourselves, as well as with our sports and you, these situations cannot continue any further as our athletes are badly affected and are not able to prepare for the games effectively."