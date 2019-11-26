SEA Games 2019: Singapore Muslim athletes served pork despite reminders

The Singapore under-22 football team for the SEA Games comprises many Muslim players.
PHOTO: FAS
Nazvi Careem
South China Morning Post

Philippines Muslim officials are hoping SEA Games organisers can work quickly to ensure a sufficient supply of halal food to visiting delegations after Singapore athletes complained they were served meals containing pork.

Ramadan Aguan, information officer with the National Commission for Filipino Muslims (NCFM), said games organisers had ignored reminders from the body to serve halal food, which means no pork and meat that is slaughtered according to Islamic rituals.

This week's incident prompted the Singapore team's chef de mission, Juliana Seow, to write a letter of complaint to organisers PHISGOC. Even non-Muslim countries are unhappy about the food, saying the menu is limited, it lacked the nutritional value needed for athletes to perform, while drinking water is also scarce.

"We have some sort of problem because the organisers of the SEA Games have not been able to provide halal food," Aguan told the SCMP. "Our organisation sent many reminders to them to make sure they have sufficient supplies of halal food but for some reason, we don't know why, they did not consider it."

"We hope the problem can be resolved soon and we are confident that it will," added Aguan, who said the issue is being addressed at the highest levels.

Singapore is one of a number of nations fielding Muslim athletes, along with Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei. Apart from the food, Games organisers have been accused of incompetence for a number of transport and accreditation problems, with arriving teams left stranded at the airport or being sent to the wrong hotel.

Seow told Philippines media that they were forced to order food from outside for their Muslim athletes, who were served kikiam - a kind of pork roll. During one meal, all they had to eat was rice, pita bread and aubergine.

"We had tried our best to be patient and understanding," Seow was quoted as saying. "As much as we had tried to resolve the situation ourselves, as well as with our sports and you, these situations cannot continue any further as our athletes are badly affected and are not able to prepare for the games effectively."

NCMF external affairs director Dimapuno Alonto Datu Ramos Jnr said organisers seemed aloof to requests to prepare halal food during the lead-up to the games.

"But it was always the same answer from them: we will contact you. They did initially, but then it was the NCMF which was always following up and offering to help," he was quoted as saying.

The 30th edition of the SEA Games features 11 countries from the ASEAN region. The Games kick off on Saturday and run until December 11.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
PHILIPPINES SEA Games Halal Muslims ASEAN

TRENDING

What happens to my HDB after I die? Understanding the CPF Home Protection Scheme
What happens to my HDB after I die? Understanding the CPF Home Protection Scheme
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
How much money should we give our parents every month?
How much money should we give our parents every month?
Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers&#039; luggage after colleague broke her arm
Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers' luggage after colleague broke her arm
SEA Games 2019: Singapore Muslim athletes served pork despite reminders
SEA Games 2019: Singapore Muslim athletes served pork despite reminders
Donnie Yen to meet fans in Tampines on Dec 9 to promote Ip Man 4 movie
Donnie Yen to meet fans in Tampines on Dec 9 to promote Ip Man 4 movie
Woman makes police report after she mistakenly PayNows $500 to man, he files a report back
Woman makes police report after she mistakenly PayNows $500 to man, he files a report back
SIA slips to No. 2 in best airline list, wins top spot for its premium suites
SIA slips to No. 2 in best airline list, wins top spot for its premium suites
Third bridge needed to ease congestion between Johor and Singapore: Malaysian minister
'Congestion is at its peak' at JB customs, says Malaysian minister
Nanyang Polytechnic student admits to recording video of male schoolmate in campus toilet
Nanyang Polytechnic student admits to recording video of male schoolmate in campus toilet
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn&#039;t talk to him about her latest drama
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn't talk to him about her latest drama
Act cool only: Kim Jae-wook admits public persona just an act
Act cool only: Kim Jae-wook admits public persona just an act

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura & other deals this week
McDonald&#039;s Thailand serves up brown sugar bubble milk tea floats, only till Jan 14
McDonald's Thailand serves up brown sugar bubble milk tea floats, only till Jan 14
7 makeup mistakes that are actually making you look older than your age
7 makeup mistakes that are actually making you look older than your age
Jesseca Liu on her secrets to a happy marriage
Jesseca Liu on her secrets to a happy marriage

Home Works

How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;I&#039;ll just cry by myself&#039;: Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
'I'll just cry by myself': Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
Park Min-young a fanatic fangirl? Her fans taught her how
I'll be a 'cow' in 2020: Park Min-young
Just the tip: Singapore Social on Netflix
Just the tip: Netflix's Singapore Social is out of touch with everyday Singaporeans
K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at home
K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at home

SERVICES