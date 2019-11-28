SEAGamesfail: Host country Philippines under fire as hiccups go viral

MANILA - Transport delays, footballers training in the streets and two toilets in one stall: a chaotic final build-up has put the Philippines under pressure before the SEA Games open on Saturday (Nov 30).

The worst incidents have spilled forth under the hashtag #SEAGamesfail, including scaffolding clinging to an incomplete stadium renovation and a temporary press room built from unpainted cinder blocks.

In one tweet, the Games' slogan of "We Win as One", was twisted into "Wiwi as One" to accompany a photo of one venue's ladies' room, where contractors had put two toilets in a single stall - an image that has gone viral.

On Wednesday, the Philippine Sports Commission, in a Facebook post, said the photo had been taken “while the facility was under renovation”. It put up the “actual photo” of the ladies’ room which showed a partition between the two toilets at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

This came on top of the Philippines apologising on Sunday for leaving incoming football squads stranded at the airport or stuck waiting hours to check in to their rooms.