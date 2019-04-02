Second man held over gory 'oil drum' murder in Bangkok

The Crime Suppression Division (CSD) took a second suspect in a Bangkok murder case to court to apply for the initial 12-day detention.

The suspect is being detained in relation to the murder of a 38-year-old man, whose body was buried in an oil drum filled with mortar. Police also objected to the suspect's bail release on grounds of serious offence, flight risk and that the suspect may tamper with evidence and witnesses.

Atthapol Kongnuanyai, 22, who is the nephew of prime suspect Prayoon "Joop" Kaewpayot, was arrested on Saturday and has reportedly provided a partial confession, CSD chief Pol Maj-General Jirabhop Bhuridej said.

While denying murder, Atthapol reportedly told police that he witnessed garage mechanic Atcha Noopathum, 38, being fatally attacked by Prayoon, 48, at their workplace - a construction materials shop in Bangkok's Bang Khen district.

He also confessed to helping his uncle conceal the body in an oil drum. Prayoon, who is already in custody, was accused of murdering Atcha, who is also a distant cousin. Apparently the man was murdered out of jealousy and dispute over a woman.

According to Jirabhop, initial investigation found that Atcha was drinking with three of his colleagues in the workers' living quarters behind the shop, when Prayoon sent Atthapol tell Atcha to come to the shop. When Atcha arrived, Prayoon allegedly hit him in the head several times with a metal bar before suffocating him with a black plastic bag, police quoted Atthapol as saying.

Prayoon then allegedly told Atthapol to stuff the body in a 200-litre oil drum, pour cement into it and have it buried in a wooded area behind a restaurant on Theparak Road.

The decomposed body of Atcha, who was reported missing since March 6, was found early last week. Prayoon - who surrendered to police in Phatthalung province last Thursday to face charges of murder and concealing a body - denied any wrongdoing and said he would only testify in court. Bang Khen police have handed the case over to CSD as per the wishes of Atcha's relatives.