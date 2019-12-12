Security guard fighting for his life after break-in at Kwun Tong restaurant

A security guard was fighting for his life in hospital on Wednesday after being hit over the head with a hammer during a suspected break-in at a Hong Kong restaurant.

The 65-year-old was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei after the early-morning attack, and at 1 pm was listed as being in critical condition.

Police launched a citywide manhunt for a single suspect, who was believed to have stolen HK$60,000 (S$10,400) from a second-floor restaurant in the Yen Sheng Centre, Kwun Tong.

"Officers found the main door of the restaurant had been prised open. Initial investigations showed about HK$60,000 was stolen from the eatery," a police spokesman said.

The injured security guard was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Yau Ma Tei. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The guard was found soon after 4 am on a staircase in the building on Hoi Yuen Road, and rushed to a hospital. Police recovered a hammer at the scene, which they believed to be the weapon used in the attack.

Officers were treating the case as an aggravated burglary - an offence that carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

In Hong Kong, reports of burglary increased sharply between July and October as the city was gripped by more than six months of violent street protests sparked by opposition to the now-withdrawn extradition bill.

Latest police figures show reports of break-ins rose 90.3 per cent to 904 between July and October this year, up from 475 in the same period last year.