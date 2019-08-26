Security guard in Indonesia plays with snake, dies after being bitten

A security guard, Iskandar, 46, has died after being bitten on the finger by a poisonous snake in Cluster Michelia in Gading Serpong, Tangerang, Banten.

The poisonous snake, a weling (Malayan krait), was identified as the cause of the fatality.

Iskandar was reported on Tuesday to be playing with the snake, which he caught.

"After being bitten on the left index figure, he still appeared normal. The bite mark did not look bruised or cause a serious injury," housing security head Musliman said on Friday as quoted by kompas.com.

However, at 7:30 p.m., Iskandar was reportedly in a fragile state and was taken to Bethsaida Hospital before being moved to Tangerang General Hospital.

He was pronounced dead at 4:30 a.m. after the venom spread throughout his entire body.