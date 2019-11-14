Security tightened in 19 airports in Indonesia after Medan suicide bombing

Security personnel check a car at Soekarno-Hatta international airport in Cengkareng on Wednesday. State-owned airport operator Angkasa Pura II is tightening security in response to a suicide bombing that injured six people at the Medan Police headquarters in North Sumatra on Wednesday morning.
PHOTO: Angkasa Pura II
Riza Roidila Mufti
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

State-owned airport operator Angkasa Pura II is tightening security in its 19 airports following a suicide bombing that injured six people at the Medan Police headquarters in North Sumatra on Wednesday morning. 

"We will work to ensure that all airports under Angkasa Pura II management are safe from terrorist attacks and can continue operating normally to serve passengers and accommodate flights from all airlines," said Angkasa Pura II president director Muhammad Awaluddin on an official statement on Wednesday. 

Awaludding said he instructed all airports' general managers to improve their security and vigilance by increasing random checks of passengers and their luggage. 

Increased random checks are being carried out at two security checkpoints (SCP), one prior to passenger check-in and the other before entering the boarding lounge.

Security measures have also been augmented with a walking metal detector and an x-ray area.  

"Angkasa Pura II, along with all security forces from the Indonesian Military (TNI) and National Police, will increase safeguards and will increase coordination with intelligence agencies," he said.  

Increased random checks are also being performed on vehicles entering the airport's vicinity. 

Angkasa Pura II mostly manages airports in the western part of Indonesia, such as Kulalanamu International Airport in Medan, Minangkabau International Airport in Padang, Sultan Syarif Kasim II International Airport in Pekanbaru and Sultan Mahmud Badaruddin II International Airport in Palembang. 

Awaluddin said the incident did not disrupt any activities at airports under Angkasa Pura II supervision. 

