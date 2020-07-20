Selangor hit by flash floods, sending 265 people to relief centres

PETALING JAYA - Flash floods in 41 areas across five districts in Selangor state saw 265 people taking shelter at temporary relief centres after bouts of heavy rain on Saturday evening (July 18) inundated their neighbourhoods.

The Smart Selangor Command Centre (SSCC) that monitors natural disasters said that as of 10am on Sunday the five districts affected were Hulu Langat, Sepang, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Klang.

Seven temporary relief centres are currently active.

The Hulu Langat district was the worst hit with 22 locations flooded, and accounting for almost half of the total number of victims.

In Hulu Langat. located to the south-east of Kuala Lumpur city, 128 victims from 31 families were moved to three temporary relief centres in government municipal halls and in a school.

Sepang, a district that includes the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, was the second worst hit, with 137 victims from 31 families placed in three relief centres in Dengkil town.

"SSCC will continue to monitor the situation and take further actions regarding the disaster. It will also give further updates from time to time, " the centre said in a report on Sunday morning.

Malaysia has been hit by intermittent rains in the last several weeks, causing flash floods from Johor to Pahang states and in Kuala Lumpur.