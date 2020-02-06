Sellers in markets, malls, required to wear masks, face shields and gloves in 'new normal': Indonesian Trade Ministry

The Trade Ministry has issued a circular requiring, sellers at traditional markets, retail stores and shopping malls to wear masks, face shields, and gloves while conducting their activities in the upcoming “new normal”.

The circular, which was issued on May 28, also requires buyers to wear masks.

The circular further stipulates that both sellers and buyers must be screened for Covid-19 before being allowed to enter public areas.

Anyone with a body temperature above 37.3 degrees Celsius and exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms, such as shortness of breath and coughing, will be asked to leave the area to avoid any possible Covid-19 transmission.

In addition, sellers and buyers must maintain a physical distance of at least 1.5 metres from each other.

The circular also states that the new regulations will be enforced by "a joint team, comprising regional administration officials and association members.”

"Every violation [of the new rules] will be firmly addressed and may be sanctioned according to prevailing laws," the circular said, without elaborating.

The protocols in the circular will also be applicable to restaurants and other recreation venues, such as zoos, museums and art galleries.

The Trade Ministry circular is the latest in a series of guidelines issued by the government in preparation for the new normal.

Last week, the Religious Affairs Ministry issued a similar circular containing guidelines for the reopening of houses of worship.

Earlier in May, Health Minister Terawan also issued a ministerial decree containing new health protocols for the reopening of workplaces.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.