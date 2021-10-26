Seoul court fines Samsung leader Lee for unlawful sedative use: Yonhap

SEOUL - A Seoul court fined Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee 70 million won (S$81,000) plus a fee for unlawful use of a controlled substance, Yonhap reported on Tuesday (Oct 26).

Seoul Central District Court fined Lee for being administered propofol, a sedative used in anaesthesia, multiple times between 2015-2020, Yonhap said.

Under South Korean law, the recipient of a controlled substance deemed to have been administered illegally is liable for prosecution, as well as those who administered the drug.

Lee has kept a low public profile since his parole in August from a bribery and embezzlement conviction in January. He remains on trial accused of stock-price manipulation and accounting fraud related to the $8 billion merger of two Samsung firms in 2015.