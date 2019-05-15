Careers

Seoul court refuses arrest warrant for Seungri

PHOTO: AFP
Yoon Min-sik
The Korea Herald/Asia News Network
May 15, 2019

Disgraced K-pop star Seungri has avoided arrest in connection with allegations of embezzlement and procuring sexual services, after a Seoul court on Tuesday refused to issue an arrest warrant for the former Big Bang member.

The Seoul Central District Court said there is still "room for dispute" over the embezzlement case and that there was no risk of him destroying evidence.

The court refused to issue an arrest warrant for Seungri's business partner Yoo In-suk, with whom he co-founded Yuri Holdings, for the same reason.

Seungri and Yoo are suspected of arranging prostitution and siphoning off funds from the nightclub Burning Sun. Investigators believe Seungri procured prostitutes for parties he organised in 2015, misappropriated funds worth 530 million won (S$610,295) from the club in 2016 and misrepresented his bar Monkey Museum as a restaurant. Police also suspect he bought sexual services in 2015.

Seungri reportedly denied all the accusations, while Yoo is said to have admitted to some.

