As Seoul loses faith in Trump's approach on North Korea, China is poised to step in

As 2019 draws to a close, unease is growing in South Korea over US methods in dealing with North Korea, which has threatened a possible missile launch or nuclear test referred to by officials as a "Christmas surprise".

Scepticism has deepened over Washington's ultimate aims for the Korean peninsula, given the pressure on Seoul to buy more US arms and increase its share of costs to keep 28,500 American troops stationed in South Korea.

The South is already Washington's fourth-biggest weapons market, spending US$6.23 billion (S$8.5 billion) between 2009 and 2018, and recently deployed a fleet of US F-35A stealth fighter jets, a move condemned by Pyongyang as a breach of last year's inter-Korean summit agreement.

"Concerns are growing that President Donald Trump might let tension mount on the Korean peninsula in coming months while pushing South Korea to drastically increase its share of the defence burden as his success with Seoul will help him do the same with Japan and Germany as well," said Yang Moo-jin from the University of North Korean Studies.

With Trump having been impeached by the House of Representatives and facing a trial in the Republican-controlled Senate ahead of next year's election, Yang said the US president is unlikely to be focused on a breakthrough in getting North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons and missiles.

"The sentiment widely shared in Seoul is that President Trump might not be so serious after all about seeking to make progress with the North, [especially] in the election year because any concessions [granted to Pyongyang] would go down badly with his conservative base," Yang said.

Trump scored political points in Washington earlier this year by saying "no deal" was better than a "bad deal" after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un collapsed in February, said Koh Yu-hwan, a North Korea expert at Seoul's Dongguk University

There is a "mismatch" between North Korean and US interests, Koh said, with Pyongyang setting a year-end deadline for concessions to be made ahead of full denuclearisation, while Washington has said there is not time limit to resolve the issue.

"The 'no deadline' message is the kind of thing that sounds good in Washington and looks like we're keeping up good faith, but to Pyongyang, it's another sign that the US isn't feeling the heat of their 'maximum pressure' campaign - and so the pressure will rise," said Ankit Panda of the Federation of American Scientists.

PYONGYANG LOSING PATIENCE

North Korea is widely expected to declare an end later this month to its self-imposed moratorium on nuclear tests and launching long-range missiles, giving rise to greater instability on the peninsula.