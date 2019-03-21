Seoul police arrest 4 for live-streaming, selling videos of 1,600 motel guests captured on spy cameras

The ultra mini cameras with a 1mm lens were installed in TV set-top boxes, hair dryer holders and sockets, among others places inside the motel rooms. The clips were live-streamed via a website server based overseas, police said.
PHOTO: South Korea National Police Agency
The Korea Herald/Asia News Network
Mar 21, 2019

Seoul police said on Wednesday (March 20) they have booked four people for live-streaming and selling secretly filmed videos of some 1,600 motel guests in the past year.

Two have been arrested for distribution of illicitly filmed videos of motel guests via wireless Internet protocol cameras set up in 42 motel rooms at 30 motels in 10 cities in the North and South Gyeongsang and Chungcheong provinces between Nov 24 last year and March 2 this year.

Two people that helped set up the spycams have been booked without detention, said the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's cyber investigation unit.

The ultra mini cameras with a 1mm lens were installed in TV set-top boxes, hair dryer holders and sockets, among others places inside the motel rooms. The clips were live-streamed via a website server based overseas, police said.

The group pocketed some 7 million won (S$8,375.12) from 97 paid-up members by selling 803 illegally filmed videos. The website had a total of 4,099 members.

Under current law, distribution of illegal videos is subject to up to five years in jail and a penalty of 30 million won, and up to a year and 10 million won for distributing porn.

"The police agency strictly deals with criminals who post and share illegal videos as they severely harm human dignity," said an official of Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's cyber investigation unit.

