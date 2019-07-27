Seven dead tigers found in car in Vietnam

A haul of frozen tiger carcasses found in a Hanoi parking lot has led to arrest of a key wildlife trafficking suspect, Vietnamese state media said July 26, as the country tries to tackle a well-worn smuggling route from Laos.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

A haul of frozen tiger carcasses found in a car in Hanoi has led to the arrest of a key wildlife trafficking suspect, Vietnamese state media said Friday, as the country tries to tackle a well-worn smuggling route from Laos.

Nguyen Huu Hue, who is believed to have smuggled animals in from neighbouring Laos for years, was arrested Thursday with two other people after seven dead tigers were discovered in their vehicle at a parking lot, according to Cong An Nhan Dan newspaper.

"Hue set up a company... which sells building material as a cover for the illegal trading of tigers and wildlife," Cong An Nhan Dan, the official mouthpiece of the Ministry of Public Security, reported.

All seven tigers appeared to be cubs, according to photos of the seizure.

It was not immediately clear if the dead tigers had come from the wild or from the many illegal tiger farms in Laos, which supply much of Asia's demand for tiger meat and parts.

Police have previously busted several other members of the same wildlife trafficking ring, which has been running for several years from a central province which shares a border with Laos.

Vietnam is both a consumption hub and popular smuggling route for illegal wildlife -- from tigers to elephant tusks, pangolins and rhino horn.

Some of it is destined for domestic consumption in Vietnam, while the rest is smuggled on to China.

Tiger parts are used for traditional medicine or jewellery in Vietnam, where the once-large population of the endangered cats has dwindled dramatically.

Their bones are commonly boiled down and mixed with rice wine to make an elixir believed to treat arthritis and promote strength.

The smugglers' arrest in Hanoi follows a record seizure in Singapore this week of nearly nine tonnes of ivory and a huge stash of pangolin scales destined for Vietnam.

Hanoi has long vowed to crack down on the illegal wildlife trade, though conservationists say the black market persists thanks to weak law enforcement.

More about

wildlife VIETNAM
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Woman who wanted to buy $54 Huawei phone arrested for causing a commotion in Jem store
Woman who wanted to buy $54 Huawei phone arrested for causing a commotion in Jem store
Buckle Up: Julie Tan won&#039;t be spilling her secrets so easily from now on, thanks to Jeanette Aw
Buckle Up: Julie Tan won't be spilling her secrets so easily from now on, thanks to Jeanette Aw
Rich economies like Singapore should not be labelled &#039;developing countries&#039;, says Trump in call for WTO reform
Rich economies like Singapore should not be labelled 'developing countries', says Trump
SFA recalls Tesco bottled fruit drinks after some were found to have spoilt
SFA recalls Tesco bottled fruit drinks after some were found to have spoilt
I visited every pay-per-use lounge in Changi Airport - here&#039;s why I&#039;ll never travel the same again
I visited every pay-per-use lounge in Changi Airport - here's why I'll never travel the same again
Andy Lau surprises travellers flying in economy class
Andy Lau surprises travellers flying in economy class
What it takes to be... A divorce lawyer in Singapore
Divorce lawyer in Singapore: 'My client wanted to set fire on me'
Sobbing dad in Taiwan unwilling to give daughter away at wedding
Sobbing dad in Taiwan unwilling to give daughter away at wedding
I get paid to watch K-pop concerts: Diary of an AsiaOne intern
I get paid to watch K-pop concerts: Diary of an AsiaOne intern
Two cars race along CTE during morning rush hour
Two cars race along CTE during morning rush hour
Woman creates her own personal space on train - with a hula hoop
Woman creates her own personal space on train - with a hula hoop
Woman lost nearly 3 litres of blood after waterslide tore her uterus
Woman lost nearly 3 litres of blood after waterslide tore her uterus

LIFESTYLE

Where to get the best D24 and Black Thorn durians in Malaysia
Where to get the best D24 and Black Thorn durians in Malaysia
Good deals must share July 22-28: Win $300 at a prata eating competition and other deals
Win $300 at a prata eating competition and other deals
10 hawker stalls in Singapore that serves atas cuisine under $10 - wagyu don, bangers &#039;n&#039; mash &amp; more
10 hawker stalls in Singapore that serves atas cuisine under $10 - wagyu don, bangers 'n' mash & more
Singapore homeowners share the best things they bought for their BTO flat
Singapore homeowners share the best things they bought for their BTO flat

Home Works

House Tour: Sleek bachelor pad within this Little India shophouse
House Tour: Sleek bachelor pad within this Little India shophouse
How to choose your material: Oil-based paint vs water-based paint
How to choose your material: Oil-based paint vs water-based paint
Complete first-timers&#039; guide to buying a new executive condominium (EC) in Singapore
Complete first-timers' guide to buying a new executive condominium (EC) in Singapore
A time-worn HDB maisonette, now a uber-cool haven for 2
A time-worn HDB maisonette, now a uber-cool haven for 2

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

6-year-old YouTube star buys $11m building in Seoul
6-year-old YouTube star buys $11m building in Seoul
Huawei closes stores islandwide, enraging massive crowds who turned up for $54 phone deal
Huawei closes stores islandwide, enraging massive crowds who turned up for $54 phone deal
Fake news: Ferrari squeezes under trailer truck to escape cops
Fake news: Ferrari squeezes under trailer truck to escape cops
2-year-old boy in JB chugs beer in viral video
2-year-old boy in JB chugs beer in viral video

SERVICES