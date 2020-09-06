Seven new Covid-19 cases - all in state quarantine

Thailand saw seven new confirmed Covid-19 cases and no deaths over a 24-hour period, Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said yesterday (June 8).

The seven cases consist of two 28-year-old students who returned from Pakistan, three masseuses, aged 39 to 42, and an 11-year-old student from the United Arab Emirates, and a 37-year-old woman who came home from the United States. All were asymptomatic on arrival.

The number of Covid-19 patients has now increased to 3,119 – 1,743 in Bangkok and Nonthaburi, 95 in the North, 111 in the Northeast, 743 in the South and 427 in the central region.

Taweesin that after April 28, new cases reported were mostly found in state quarantine. Some 77 cases of infection in the last two weeks were from abroad.

Only one person was reported to fully recovered and return home in the past 24 hours.

Of the 3,119 cases as of yesterday, 88 are under treatment, 2,973 have recovered and been discharged, and 58 have died.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

Globally, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has passed 7 million, increasing by 100,000 in the past 24 hours, with around 400,000 deaths.

Confirmed virus cases in the United States have passed two million.

