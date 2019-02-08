Several small blasts heard in Bangkok, 2 hurt

Several small explosions were heard in Bangkok in at least three locations on Aug 2 and two street cleaners suffered minor injuries, Thai media reported
PHOTO: Twitter/Tarnle
Reuters and The Nation/Asia News Network

BANGKOK - Several small explosions were heard in Bangkok in at least three locations on Friday (Aug 2) and police said that two street cleaners had been hurt by what appeared to be a homemade bomb.

There were no other immediate reports of injuries. Thai police said they were investigating the cause of the explosions.

Some explosions were heard at a government office and others near at least two other sites near central Bangkok.

The Nation reported that two explosions took place near the BTS Skytrain Chong Nonsee station. One explosion occurred in front of the Mahanakhon Building near the Chong Nonsee BTS station and a second in the sidewalk park under the station.

The blast caused the soil from the spot to spill out onto the sidewalk and cause a crack to appear in a glass panel at the station.

The BTS station closed its Gates 2 and 4 following the explosions.

Police said the explosions happened around 7am, at almost the same time as blasts at the Government Complex in Chaeng Wattana.

Bangkok is currently hosting a regional security meeting of foreign ministers from the Association of South-east Asian Nations (ASEAN) and their counterparts from world powers including the United States, China and Russia.

A senior police officer said two street cleaners were injured by what appeared to have been a homemade bomb in the Suan Luang district.

On Thursday, Thai police said they had found two fake bombs on Thursday near the venue of the regional security meeting.

The packages prompted a brief security scare but were quickly deemed harmless.

It was unclear whether the meeting was the target.

Police said two men had been arrested in connection with the fake bombs.

China's top diplomat Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are attending the forum along with other regional and global officials.

READ ALSO: Two fake bombs found near Bangkok forum of world powers: Police

