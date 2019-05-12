Sex worker in New Delhi's main red light district tells her story

"When I was first pushed into this, unlike other girls I did not resist," Rekha says, tears welling in her eyes. "Other girls who tried to run away or were not cooperating were beaten by the kotha maliks [brothel owners] as if they were not human."

Rekha saw no way to escape her demeaning life as a sex worker. "It was a river of fire on one side and bed of thorns on the other. Where would I run to?"

One of more than 5,000 women plying their trade in Garstin Bastion Road - commonly known as GB Road - in the ruins of the old walled city of Shahjahanabad in central New Delhi, Rekha knows her future looks grim.

Stretching for a kilometre or two from the Ajmeri Gate to the Lahori Gate, GB Road is one of the largest red light districts in India, with more than 100 brothels located on shabby floors above the street-level shops.

Rekha works in an establishment reserved for older women, over the age of about 45. The walls are bereft of decoration except for a faded 2017 calendar.

Potatoes are frying in a nearby kitchen and outside in the hall a song from the soundtrack of Muzaffar Ali's film Umrao Jaan, about a courtesan's rise to fame, can be heard: "Dil cheez kya hai aap meri jaan lejiye" ("Forget my heart, take my life instead").

Rekha has an almond-shaped face. Her lipstick is reddish-brown. Her nose is pierced and her oiled hair is finely parted in the middle.

The coloured cream she has put on her face contrasts with the skin of her throat. Rekha is beautiful, but she has a broken incisor tooth.

"My life is worse than dogs," she says, as she peels a scab off her ankle.

"Sometimes I think even they would have a better life than me. What would I tell you? The world I live in is different from yours. We have different gods and demons."

An Indian sex worker speaks to a pimp as potential clients wait nearby in New Delhi. PHOTO: AFP

In India, the laws related to sex work are ambiguous.

It is not illegal for a woman to charge for sex work, but owning a brothel or a place where sex is commercialised is a punishable offence.