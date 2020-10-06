Shark encounter gives Hong Kong swimmers fright of their lives off Sai Kung

Hongkonger Shu Pu got the shock of her life in Sai Kung when a big fish she and her friends encountered while swimming turned out to be a shark - and there were possibly four of the marine predators.

Pu, 40, was with three friends in Emerald Bay last Friday, when one of them in the group spotted a "big fish".

"I put my face in the water to look around and it was right there among us, right there and it was so clear," Pu said. "It was a shark."

Pu said she saw at least two of them and there might have been four in total.

Sharks are not common in Hong Kong waters, and those that Pu saw were later identified by conservation body WWF-Hong Kong as spadenose sharks.

On Tuesday, referring to the sighting by the group, the Victoria Recreational Club, located at Emerald Bay, quoted a WWF speaker in a Facebook post as saying: "I've never heard of divers seeing them, perhaps as they avoid the noisy bubbles made by divers. My best guess is that you swam into a school, and in the low visibility they were curious enough to come and check you out. This was a super rare sighting."

Spadenose sharks have been spotted occasionally before in Hong Kong and are usually found in Southeast Asia. They grow no longer than a metre and are not a threat to humans.

Pu said she had swam up to 900 metres from the shore when she and her friends spotted the sharks. They immediately decided to swim back in a tight pack, while trying to stay calm and not cause panic.

"After a few minutes, we saw the shark crossing our path. A few minutes later, it crossed the other way. There were more than one," she said.

One of the sharks was so close to her that Pu kicked it accidentally. But the biggest one was only about a metre long.

"The friend behind us, Henry, said the sharks were following me," she said. "It was scary because we didn't know what kind of sharks they are. We have no knowledge about it. They swam effortlessly, kind of ghostly."

Despite the shock, Pu said she would swim there again, now that it was determined the spadenose sharks were harmless.

Last week, lifeguards at Golden Beach in Tuen Mun spotted a metre-long shark of an unknown species.

The last time a shark killed someone in Hong Kong waters was in 1995, at the Clear Water Bay First Beach in Sai Kung.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.