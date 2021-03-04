Shipwrecked cats go viral in arms of Thai navy rescuers

Photos of four cats rescued at sea by the Royal Thai Navy went viral on Thai social media on Wednesday (March 3).

Facebook user Nookool.b on Tuesday posted photos of six Navy officials rescuing four cats from the Phamonsin Nava 10 fishing trawler, which had caught fire and begun to sink about 13 kilometres off Adang Island in Satun province.

On Wednesday, the Navy posted photos of the cats on its Facebook page, saying that their rescuers were taking good care of them.

Within hours, the Facebook post had received almost 3,000, hundreds of comments and 700 shares.

