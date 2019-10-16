Shops in Hong Kong dishing out clear plastic bags- And consumers freely grabbing them

A local green group has called on Hong Kong supermarkets to impose stricter controls on consumers' use of clear handleless plastic bags after its survey found at least a third are given to shoppers for free.

Greeners Action investigated 20 supermarkets, including chains Wellcome and ParknShop, in Tsuen Wan, Tai Po, Wan Chai, Kowloon Tong, Lam Tin and Yuen Long between July and September and found retailers often did not charge shoppers the mandated 50 HK cents (S$0.09 cents) levy for plastic bags.

"Our investigation found 30 per cent of the bags are illegally given out, so supermarkets need to be more proactive in controlling them," said Vicki Wong Pui-chi, the conservation group's senior public affairs officer.

A ParknShop-operated Taste supermarket in Tsuen Wan was among the worst offenders, dishing out 174 out of 444 of bags without charge.

Under the levy, shoppers are charged for plastic bags unless they are used for food hygiene reasons or the packaging of unwrapped fresh produce or frozen or cold items, or provided with services.

However, the regulations do not limit the number of bags which can be used for the exempted purposes.

"This is a loophole which allows a shopper to use one bag for one orange if they want to," Wong said.

Greeners Action also said government inspections had decreased since the plastic bag levy was first imposed in 2015.

Between April and December 2015, the Environmental Protection Department carried out 43,163 inspections, but by 2018 the number had halved to 21,480.

The department said it would review the 50 cents levy, as well as whether it should impose more stringent controls on the use of plastic bags for packaging chilled or frozen foods.

It said it had been conducting regular checks on all retail operations and found compliance with the regulations had been high.

In the 20 supermarkets visited by the green group, rolls of the clear bags were left around the produce section for customers to grab, and Wong said some shoppers were pulling several bags at once and taking some home.