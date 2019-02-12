Shortage of materials blight reconstruction of World Heritage site Shuri Castle in Okinawa after fire

TOKYO - One month after a fire broke out at Shuri Castle in Naha, the authorities are still conducting investigations to establish the cause of the blaze.

The central and prefectural governments are hoping for a swift reconstruction, but many problems are yet to be solved.

Seven buildings, including the main hall, at the castle - one of the most popular sightseeing sites in Okinawa Prefecture - were severely damaged in the fire, which broke out at around 2.40am local time on Oct 31.

At a press conference held last Friday (Nov 29) at the Okinawa prefectural government building, Mr Yoshikazu Shimabukuro, a senior official of a red roof tile manufacturing group in Okinawa Prefecture who was involved in the last restoration of Shuri Castle about 30 years ago, said: "By a rough calculation, we will need 2,000 tonnes of clay soil to make 500,000 tiles for the roofs (of the reconstructed buildings). The question is whether we can secure the raw materials."

Red roof tiles are a symbol of Shuri Castle. According to the Okinawa Industrial Technology Centre, the tiles are made from Kogachi clay soil from Nago in the prefecture.

The material was chosen after evaluating the fire resistance and colour of tiles made from clay soil from four locations in the prefecture. However, an official said it might not be possible to get soil from the same area to produce the tiles.

The prefectural government plans to reconstruct the buildings using wood. About 150 hinoki trees from Taiwan were used when the building was last reconstructed after World War II.

However, it will be difficult to procure timber from Taiwan this time, as logging in natural forests is prohibited on the island, according to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan, which functions as a de facto embassy.

At a Nov 20 press conference, Miyazaki Governor Shunji Kono said he had offered Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki timber from Miyazaki Prefecture: Obi sugi, a cedar that was partly used in the castle's former reconstruction.